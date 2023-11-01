Former governor requests suspension of his monthly pension, allowances

In the letter, Mr Dankwambo explained that he had engaged with various stakeholders, including civil society organisations (CSOs), integrity Institutions, friends, and associates on the matter. He decided to put his pension and allowances on hold and make a refund as deemed appropriate.

The former governor requested the suspension of his monthly pension and allowance, which he said is N694,557.82. The post-tenure pension and allowances given to former governors have caused outrage among Nigerians, many of whom consider the often huge resources allocated to them as a waste of scarce resources.Apart from Mr Dankwambo, other former governors such as Gbenga Daniel, a former governor of Ogun State and Peter Obi, a former governor of Anambra State stated that they have never collected pension nor allowances since they left office and had advocated for such payment to be discontinued.

In 2020, the Kwara State government revoked the law awarding pensions to former governors of the state. In 2021 the Lagos State House of Assembly reduced the pension to former governors of the state by 50 per cent.

