Former Governor Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu Passes Away

Former Governor, Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu was born on 21 July, 1956, and died on Wednesday, 27 December, 2023. Akeredolu, a native of Owo in Ondo State, was an accomplished lawyer who earned the title of Commander of the Order of the Niger, CON. Nicknamed Aketi, the fearless lawyer joined partisan politics shortly after he served as President of Nigerian Bar Association, NBA. He also bagged the highest title in the legal profession, Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN.

Akeredolu served as governor of Ondo State from 24th February 2017 till his death. The former governor, according to many of those who have paid tributes to him, left some legacies. Top among the legacies is the role he played in the establishment of the Western Nigeria Security Network, WNSN, also known as Amotekun. DAILY POST recalls that South West zone was under siege by the activities of kidnappers, armed robbers and ritual killers at a time. One major incident at that time was the killing of a 58-year-old daughter of the leader of Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, Mrs Funke Olakunri





