Former Governor of Rivers State Calls Minister a Chronic Liar

Former Governor of Rivers State , Sir Celestine Omehia , has described the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike , as a chronic liar . Omehia made the comment in a statement sent to journalists on Friday in response to Wike’s remarks during a live television interview with select journalists in Abuja.
Wike had at the media parley described Uche Secondus, Senator George Sekibo and other PDP leaders in Rivers State as “expired politicians and buccaneers” due to their support for Fubara. Omehia described Wike’s uncontrolled outbursts as a product of a confused mind, saying Wike’s anger was that his ambition of a 3rd tenure had crashed and the people of Rivers state had realized that his quest for power was personal and not for the interest of Rivers State or the South-South at large as claime
Rivers State Sir Celestine Omehia Minister Federal Capital Territory Chronic Liar Nyesom Wike PDP Leaders Ambition Power South-South Region
Nigeria Latest News, Nigeria Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »
Source: TheNationNews - 🏆 6. / 69 Read more »
‘Caution Wike’, Sekibo, Secondus, Omehia, Others Pledge Support For TinubuThe Latest News from Nigeria and Around the World
Source: channelstv - 🏆 7. / 63 Read more »
Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »
Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »
Source: NigeriaNewsdesk - 🏆 10. / 63 Read more »