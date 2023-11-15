Former Governor Discovers Pension Scam Involving His Late Uncle

Perhaps, the late Abdulkadir Kure, former governor of Niger state, encountered a pension scam in the most dramatic manner. In 2001, he went to the state pension office and demanded the payroll. Personally, he scanned through the list and within a few seconds, a familiar name caught his attention. The find, to put it mildly, jolted the August visitor and momentarily, his jaw fell on the floor in utter surprise.

Instantly, the governor lost his cool, hit the roof and demanded a full-scale inquiry. Indeed, Abdullahi Kure Muhammadu, his uncle and family patriarch, was the secretary to the military government of North Western state, comprising Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara, including Niger States of today. However, in 1976, the Murtala administration created new states and the old man retired to Minna after meritorious service. Kure, the elder statesman, became a pensioner and monthly, he collected his entitlements until his death. However, several years later, his name was still on the payroll and some officials were pocketing his pension

