Former EFCC Chairman Ibrahim Magu Receives Honorary Doctorate

The Director-General of the Institute for Governance and Leadership Studies in Africa (IGLSA) conferred the highest honour of doctoral fellowship to Ibrahim Magu , the former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ( EFCC ). Magu was recognized for his role in stopping the enforcement of an $11.5 billion P&ID arbitration award against Nigeria . The award was nullified due to an alleged breach of a gas supply and processing agreement.





