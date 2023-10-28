Former EFCC chairman, Bawa gets heroic welcome in his hometown [VIDEO]

Thousands of Nigerians in Jega town, Kebbi State, trooped out on Saturday to welcome former chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa.

reports that Bawa was released on Thursday night after his arrest by the Department of State Services (DSS) in June.on Saturday night, Bawa arrived his hometown in a convoy and was happily welcomed by both the young and old on his community.

