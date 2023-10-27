The former Chinese Prime Minister suffered a heart attack late on Thursday and died at 12:10 a.m. on Friday (16:10 GMT Thursday) after attempts to resuscitate him failed.The former premier suffered a heart attack late on Thursday and died at 12:10 a.m. on Friday (16:10 GMT Thursday) after attempts to resuscitate him failed.

Mr Li had stepped down as premier in March after 10 years in office under Chinese President Xi Jinping.Gaza Strip enters full lockdown for two days as COVID-19 cases rise As one of only three per cent of all applicants who managed to gain admission, he studied law at Peking University and earned a doctorate in economics.

Messrs Xi and Li were the favourites to succeed then-president and Chinese Communist Party leader Hu Jintao, but Mr Xi prevailed and Mr Li, considered a Hu protégé, had to settle for the post of prime minister.There had been rumours about Mr Li’s health for years. headtopics.com

During his visits abroad, long rest breaks always had to be built into his schedule, diplomats reported in confidential conversations.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

