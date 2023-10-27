Former Chinese Premier Li Keqiang Dies At 68

(FILES) Chinese Premier Li Keqiang speaks at a press conference after the closing session of the National People’s Congress in Beijing’s Great Hall of the People on March 15, 2019. (Photo by Fred DUFOUR / AFP)Former Chinese premier Li Keqiang, a reform-minded bureaucrat once tipped as the country’s future leader only to be eclipsed by President Xi Jinping, died Friday. He was 68.

During his 10-year tenure as premier under Xi, Li cultivated an image as a more modern Communist Party loyalist compared to his stiffer colleagues.A career bureaucrat who spoke fluent English, he voiced support for economic reforms during his time in office.

He went on to gain a law degree from Peking University, where classmates say he embraced Western and liberal political theory, translating a book on the law by a British judge. But his reputation was damaged by his handling of an HIV/AIDS epidemic stemming from a tainted blood donation programme while he was party boss in Henan.His attempts at tackling China’s deep economic challenges were curtailed by the overwhelming authority of Xi, with whom he was once seen as a rival for the country’s leadership. headtopics.com

“He always struck me as very committed to China’s development, intellectually curious, with a highly sophisticated understanding of the Chinese economy,” Bert Hofman, director of the East Asian Institute at the National University of Singapore, told AFP.

Former Peking University classmate Guoguang Wu, now a senior research scholar at Stanford, told AFP that Li “was someone with an ability for independent thought” during their time together.“I don’t believe he has left a political legacy. History will soon forget him.” headtopics.com

The appointment of Xi ally Li Qiang — a former Shanghai party boss — as his successor this year was seen as a sign that his reformist agenda had fallen by the wayside as Beijing tightens its grip over its slowing economy.

Read more:

channelstv »

Why We Choose Foreign-Made SUVs Over Nigerian-Made OnesBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online Read more ⮕

How Singer Died After He Was Injected — Mohbad’s DJ Tells CoronerBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online Read more ⮕

P&ID: Protect Our Value System, Obi Challenges Nigerian JudiciaryBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online Read more ⮕

DSS Releases Ex-EFCC Chairman Bawa After Over 100 Days In CustodyBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online Read more ⮕

Supreme Court Set To Deliver Judgment On 2023 Presidential Poll After Months Of Legal TussleBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online Read more ⮕

Unavailability Of Election Results On IReV Not Ground For Election Nullification, S’Court RulesBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online Read more ⮕