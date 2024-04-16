Former Chibok Schoolgirl Reveals Some Captives Have Multiple Children

Amina Nkeki, one of the abducted Chibok schoolgirls who escaped in 2016, says some of her former classmates still in captivity now have at least three children each for insurgents.On April 14, 2014, terrorists stormed the Government Girls Secondary School in Chibok ,Some of the girls have been released though the years, others commandeered their escape, while about 108 are still missing.“Some of them are mothers of three children, four children. It’s not easy for them.

“They told us that if we didn’t agree to marry them, we were going to be their slaves. So, because of that fear, some of us thought instead of being slaves, let’s get married. Nkeki also recounted how she escaped, saying it happened when the troops engaged the insurgents in a gun duel.“I escaped when soldiers were in the forest to fight those Boko Haram people. They were running to the bush to hide and we also ran,” she said.

Chibok Schoolgirls Captivity Insurgents Children Escape

