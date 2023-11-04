Former Central Bank of Nigeria Governor Godwin Emefiele Arrested

Godwin Emefiele, former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), regained his freedom last night and was immediately picked up by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). TheCable understands that he is being interrogated and there are indications that fresh charges will be filed against him.President Bola TinubuHe was thereafter asked to transfer his responsibilities to Folashodun Adebisi Shonubi, then deputy governor, operations directorate at the apex bank.

On July 25, on a two-count charge bordering on “illegal possession” of firearms at a federal high court in Lagos, and was granted bail in the sum of N20 million.Advertisement However, a fresh 20-count charge was instituted against him over an alleged conspiracy to carry out procurement fraud, among others

