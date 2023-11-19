HEAD TOPICS

Former CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele Remanded in Kuje Correctional Centre

GuardianNigeria1 min.

A federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court sitting in Maitama, Abuja, yesterday, ordered the remand of former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, in Kuje Correctional Centre pending ruling on his bail application.

Godwin Emefiele, CBN, Remand, Bail Application, Court

