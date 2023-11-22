Former CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele Granted Bail

Justice Hamza Muazu of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has granted former CBN governor Godwin Emefiele bail in the sum of three hundred million naira with two sureties in like sum and is to deposit his travel documents. The court granted the ex-CBN governor bail with two sureties who must be owners of landed property in Maitama and are ordered to deposit the certificate of occupancy of the properties.





GuardianNigeria » / 🏆 1. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Former CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele Remanded in Kuje Correctional CentreA federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court sitting in Maitama, Abuja, yesterday, ordered the remand of former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, in Kuje Correctional Centre pending ruling on his bail application.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

BREAKING: Former CBN Governor Emefiele picked up by EFCC after being released by DSS [DETAILS]A Trusted Nigerian Newspaper

Source: NigeriaNewsdesk - 🏆 10. / 63 Read more »

Court Orders Former CBN Governor Emefiele to Appear on $53 Million Judgment DebtA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper

Source: NigeriaNewsdesk - 🏆 10. / 63 Read more »

Godwin Aruwayo set for 3rd edition of “1 Chance with Godwin” reality showAll is set for the third edition of '1 Chance with Godwin' , a live reality/talent hunt show hosted by exceptional on-air-personality, entertainer and first voice of Naija FM , Godwin Aruwayo.

Source: vanguardngrnews - 🏆 5. / 75 Read more »

P&ID: How ex-CBN Gov, Emefiele resisted pressure to pay off $11b arbitral award—AondoakaaA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Source: vanguardngrnews - 🏆 5. / 75 Read more »

EXCLUSIVE: DSS to handover Ex-CBN Boss, Emefiele to EFCCA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper

Source: NigeriaNewsdesk - 🏆 10. / 63 Read more »