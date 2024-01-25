Former Anambra State Governor Charged with Money Laundering

The EFCC has charged former Anambra State Governor Willie Obiano with money laundering offences involving stealing of over N4 billion from the state’s security vote account. He denied the charges contained in nine counts during his arraignment before the trial judge, Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court in Abuja, on Wednesday.





