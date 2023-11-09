Former ABU Zaria staff members hold meeting over court judgement

The 110 former staff members of ABU Zaria obtained a N2.5 billion court judgement in 2015 following their unlawful disengagement by the university in 1996. Isaac Enabhule, the lawyer to the judgment creditors, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Zaria, Kaduna State, that the meeting was convened at the instance of the university authorities.

He said they were about executing the judgement worth over N2 billion against the ABU through legal means when the university asked for settlement, and his clients consented to holding talks over it. He explained that a court judgement can be compromised through settlement and the meeting was to arrive at a decision that would be favourable to all parties and report back to the court on 11 December. “The meeting was inconclusive because a detail of the data sent by PTAD (Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate) to ABU regarding the pensions of the unjustly retired officers of the university was sent to Abuj





