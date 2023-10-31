FOREX volatility: Business community, all citizens need to be patience

“So I believe we should just be a bit patient, things are already getting better, if you check you’ll see that the exchange rate in the black market has gone to as high as N1,300 to $1, today, it’s about N1,150 and it will continue to come down.

“So my message is that we should be patient, things will definitely get better. Nigeria is endowed with huge resources, we’re a country of over 220 million people with huge resources across the country.

He called on all Nigerians to come round the President to support him to deliver on his promises and to rebuild the country as all citizens are yearning to see a better nation. “As a Nigerian and also as a business owner, I want to see a Nigeria that is stable, a country that is prosperous and we can only achieve that if we come together to support the government, support one another and support Mr President.

“So for us to prosper, we need to be stable, for us to be stable, we need to come together and support each other, support our government. Nigeria is the only country we have and we must all come together and support one another to ensure that we get the prosperity that we so much desire and deserve”, he said.

