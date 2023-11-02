Forex turnover rises 23% at NAFEM as exchange rate stabilises

Vanguard findings from the weekly transactions in NAFEM as published by FMDQ showed that turnover recorded rapid swings across the four weeks on the month from $326.44 million in the first week of October to $642.89 million in the last week, but melted down to $163.04 million in the last two trading days of the month.Data from FMDQ Exchange showed that the Naira depreciated to N815.32 per dollar in the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window at the end of October 2023 from N755.

Consequently, the gap between the official and parallel market exchange rates widened to N354.68 per dollar on October 31st 2023 from N244.73 per dollar on September 29th. Financial analysts have stressed the need for prudent management of the country’s foreign reserves to meet liquidity demand and Naira defense.

In their financial outlook for this week, analysts at Cowry Asset Management Plc said: “Nigeria’s foreign exchange reserves, while not at the peak, have indeed sparked concerns regarding the nation’s capacity to fulfill import requirements and meet its debt obligations. It’s worth noting that despite the recent decline, Nigeria’s foreign exchange reserves are still in a relatively robust position, equivalent to covering approximately 4.

According to the Central Bank of Nigeria’s, CBN, data on ‘‘Movement in Reserve’’, gross foreign exchange stood at $33.37 billion as at October 30th, 2023, representing a 0.42 percent increase when compared to $33.23 billion recorded as at September 29th, 2023.However, the naira appreciated in the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM) yesterday to N786.02 per dollar.

