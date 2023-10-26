Forex crisis: Stop disbursing cash to government agencies – Social critic, Mohammed urges CBN

DAILY POST reports that despite the current efforts of the government, Nigerians have seen the Naira crash further against the Dollar on a daily basis, exchanging for up to N1200/1$. In an interview with DAILY POST on Thursday, Mohammed said he was concerned over the pains Nigerians were going through owing to the worsening state of the economy. He said the CBN should go beyond the current policies in its search for a permanent solution to the forex crisis.

“However, I took out time recently to make some enquiries and a very worrisome discovery I made is that government officials, including top ranking military and paramilitary officers are the major customers of Bureau De Change operators. “The reason is that the CBN is still supplying raw cash to some of the agencies, especially the security apparatus. So, some corrupt persons quickly rush to the BDC’s where they convert some of the cash to dollars for selfish motives.

DailyPostNGR »

