Foreign shipping companies lifting crude oil from Nigeria must comply with tax laws

Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Zacch Adedeji says foreign shipping companies lifting crude oil from Nigeria must comply with the country's tax laws(FIRS), Zacch Adedeji has charged non-domestic companies shipping crude oil from Nigeria to ensure strict compliance with the country’s tax laws in their operations. He directed them to ensure that they complied by regularising their tax documents latest by 31 December, 2023.

Mr Adedeji gave the charge in Lagos at a workshop on taxation of non-resident shipping companies organised by FIRS in conjunction with Oil Producers Trade Section (OPTS) on Monday. He said the tax compliance exercise commenced by FIRS on the activities of foreign shipping companies lifting hydrocarbons from Nigeria was part of measures aimed at widening the tax net in order to grow revenue for the governmen





PremiumTimesng » / 🏆 3. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FIRS Chairman Adedeji, Oyedele to discuss fiscal policy, tax reforms at Senate retreatThe acting Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS, and the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms Chairman, Taiwo Oyedele, are expected to speak at the ongoing 10th Senate Retreat. Akin Akinwale, a member of the All Progressives Congress, disclosed this through his verified X handle on Thursday.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 7. / 58,52 Read more »

Adedeji In Senate For Confirmation As FIRS ChairmanBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online

Source: channelstv - 🏆 9. / 28,125 Read more »

BREAKING: Senate Approves Adedeji’s Nomination As FIRS ChairmanBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online

Source: channelstv - 🏆 9. / 28,125 Read more »

BREAKING: Senate approves Zak Adedeji’s nomination as FIRS ChairmanA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Source: vanguardngrnews - 🏆 5. / 74,62 Read more »

BREAKING: Senate confirms Adedeji as FIRS chairmanA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper

Source: NigeriaNewsdesk - 🏆 11. / 28,125 Read more »

BREAKING: Senate confirms Zack Adedeji as chairman of FIRSThe Nation Newspaper BREAKING: Senate confirms Zack Adedeji as chairman of FIRS

Source: TheNationNews - 🏆 6. / 69,16 Read more »