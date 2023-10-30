Foreign reserves’ buildup raises hope on naira

Nigeria’s foreign exchange (forex) outlook has improved as increase in reserves and naira appreciation raised optimism on the nation’s currency management.

The naira also appreciated by 2.3 per cent to close weekend at N789.94 per dollar at the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM). Total turnover at the NAFEM also improved by 3.3 per cent to $440.4 million. Trades were consummated within the N644.00 and N981.00 per dollar band.

Analysts expected that changes in forex management rules, steady improvement in crude oil production and upbeat in global oil price could help the country mitigate its volatile forex situation. President, Association of Capital Market Academics in Nigeria, Prof Uche Uwaleke said the increase places the CBN in a stronger position to meet forex obligations as well as intervene in the forex market. headtopics.com

Senior Research Analyst, FXTM, Mr. Lukman Otunuga, said the removal of forex restrictions on 43 items had sparked some optimism with more dollar supply to the formal market. According to him, the inflation menace has continued to draw strength from the removal of fuel subsidies, devaluation of the official naira and security issues in food production regions.“This vicious cycle of rising inflation and interest rates certainly presents a risk to Nigeria’s fragile economy,” Otunuga said.

Most analysts agreed that the removal of forex restriction and recent pronouncements could mitigate the volatility at the forex market and foster the goal of a rate convergence. “In addition to the recent move to obtain a $3.0 billion loan from Afreximbank to support the declining foreign reserves, we recommend exhausting concessionary loan opportunities from bilateral and multilateral institutions to build a forex reserves wall chest. Likewise, we strongly advise exploring more oil-for loan agreements to unlock liquidity. Furthermore, the current administration will need to strengthen ongoing efforts to curb oil thefts and enhance oil production to the target of 1. headtopics.com

