Foreign nationals, wounded Gazans enter Egypt through Rafah

A number of ambulances carrying seriously wounded Gazans also arrived in Egypt for treatment via the crossing, according to reports. They were waiting in the Palestinian part of the crossing to finalise their procedures to enter Egypt.

More than 500 foreigners and Palestinians with dual nationalities are expected to leave as Egypt’s local media showed dozens of people gathered inside the crossing. There are reports that the internet and phone service began to be restored in the besieged enclave after having been “completely” cut off Wednesday morning.

