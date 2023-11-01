Foreign debt to top $51bn as Tinubu seeks fresh $7.8bn, €100m loans

With the presidential request for new borrowing, coupled with the depreciation of the naira, the total public debt is forecast to reach N130 trillion. “The facility of the projects and programmes under the borrowing plan is $7,864,508,559 dollars and then in Euro 100 million euros respectively.

“Given the nature of this facilities and the need to consolidate the country to normalcy, it has become exigent to request the Senate’s consideration and approval of the 2022- 2024 external borrowing plan to enable the government deliver its responsibilities to Nigerians through expeditious disbursement and efficient projects implementation.

He said Nigeria is at a critical juncture to either continue muddling through business as usual with the risk of things falling apart or have the courage to chart a new course, to take bold steps to finally see Nigeria rise to its true potential.

“But even though we have the World Bank in our name, I hope you will think of us as more than a bank. I mean, I really hope that we will be able to earn your trust that we have something more to offer in the nature of solutions to help you think through and then implement the priorities, the focus areas that you’ve laid out by bringing in ideas and experience.

“In these last few months, the economy, society, Nigerians have had to live through hard times. And Nigeria continues to be in a tender spot, but you stopped the hemorrhage. But now comes the time to rebuild and recover. Please count on us, there will still be some incredibly hard choices and decisions that you and your cabinet will need to make. Count on us to be there to help support you.”

