Foreign Affairs Minister, Tuggar, diplomats in cold war over return date

The Federal Government through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had on September 2, announced the recall of the ambassadors and high commissioners and gave them up until October 31 to return home. However, the Ambassadors made passionate appeal to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for extension of the return date to December 31, to enable their wards take their promotion exams and consequently streamline the academic calendar in order not to truncate their education by dropping a year.

But a source close to the Foreign Missions insisted, 'the Minister cannot claim that there is no extension of the deadline and at the same time it was reported in various national reputable media outfits.' Meanwhile the Ambassadors have queried the true intension of the Minister and why he appears to be in a hurry to dispense with them even when it will take not less than four to six months to replace them.

No law forbids non-muslims becoming FCT minister, Rivers elders tell Gumi

