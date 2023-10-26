For the new DG, AFRICAST 2023 presents an opportunity for a pitch

As you read this material AFRICAST 2023 is running in Lagos. It began yesterday after a most underserved but ignoble hiatus which remains a manifest display of inertia to scholarship by some people in the broadcast regulatory Commission.

But something more fundamental supervened last week as the final details of the programme were being put together. Mr Charles Ebuebu was announced as the new Director General in place of Mallam Balarabe Illelah whose period at the NBC was a most uninspiring interregnum. You know, like a pause in the history of the organisation, nothing really happened, except a most repugnant degradation.

It actually looks quite tantalising to have the opportunity to listen to all these personalities. Since broadcasting was deregulated in 1992, so much has changed. Content production has moved from analogue to digital, Transmission has been terrestrial, then satellite and ultimately digital broadcasting which Nigeria has not been able to green light. headtopics.com

It is fitting to observe here that these growth trajectories in entertainment and technology will put enough concerns on the plate for experts and industry practitioners to sort and be able to situate broadcasting as a veritable platform to harmonise all of them and deliver something refreshing for the industry and its customers.At the centre of the Africast programme is Charles Ebuebu, who I will want to describe as one of the luckiest political appointees today.

It is Ebuebu’s concern to address all that, which is why Africast 2023 presents an opportunity for a pitch. If I had the opportunity to write that speech, I would know what to do. It would have been an opportunity to address a plethora of fears, And they are indeed many. headtopics.com

