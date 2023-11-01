For telecoms and broadcasting, let the eagle perch and services improve, By Okoh Aihe

Can there ever be such peace in our clime or Pyrrhus has simply gone on a battle? Always, I am for peace. Let those who advocate the contrary have their wings broken, as Achebe has said. However, my motivation for writing this material is to state very clearly that three of those appointees who should enjoy a whiff of relief because of the security of their new positions are: Bosun Tijani, the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy; Dr.
From some of their statements, there is a likely awareness of the exigent times which demand a deep core commitment to right so many things that are in deficit in order to make their respective sectors better. One of the troubling headaches of the telecommunications industry at the moment is poor quality of service. Especially in recent times when telecoms regulation went in abeyance, it is difficult to sustain a call (conversation) for about three minutes without a drop.
As my old man would say, it is only the lazy farmer that would attribute failure to his farming implements. The telecoms subscribers in Nigeria need action and improved service delivery and not excuses about the Nigerian operating environment that has nearly turned inside out. The comforting development is that both the Minister and the EVC have already identified poor quality of service as a major industry concern and have pledged to tackle it frontally and deliver relief to the subscribers.
While I wish the EVC luck, I want to observe that his position is purely aspirational as the foundation figures upon which his expectations are built, are products of guesstimates from a regulator that was becoming reckless with facts. However, Maida’s position seems to flow directly from the Minister’s plan for the ministry and industry released in a 31-page document.
