Food security: Shettima seeks 'urgent' US support to address agricultural challenges

The vice president said Nigeria requires urgent support, from the US government, “be it technical or otherwise, towards addressing challenges in our agricultural sector”. He also reassured the US special envoy of the readiness of Tinubu’s administration to collaborate with relevant stakeholders to improve agricultural productivity, not only in the country but across Africa.

“I believe with your support (the political will is there now more than ever before), together, we can save humanity and serve the human race.” “What we are trying to do here in the US, which we coined the ‘Vision for Adapted Crops and Soil’, is a partnership between the US, the AU, and the FAO,” Fowler said.“In summary, what we are trying to do working with African countries is to help them, right from the national level down to the farmers, to manage the soil more properly and to ensure sustainability and productivity (that is on the soil side).

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THECABLENG: Violence, foreign food trade restrictions causing food inflation, Agora Policy tells FGNigeria's independent online newspaper

Source: thecableng | Read more ⮕

PREMIUMTIMESNG: Budget of booby traps, By Dakuku PetersidePremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria

Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more ⮕

PREMIUMTIMESNG: Insurgency Recovery: Borno, Adamawa, Yobe revive primary healthcare centresPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria

Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more ⮕

PREMIUMTIMESNG: Conditional cash transfer as motor park economics, By Jideofor AdibePremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria

Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more ⮕

DAILYPOSTNGR: Supreme Court judgement: It’s time for action – Pogu, Okwu, Shettima, others charge TinubuAfter months of legal fireworks, the Supreme Court has finally brought to a closure the controversies surrounding President Bola Tinubu’s victory in the February 25, 2023, presidential election.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more ⮕

LEADERSHIPNGA: Nigeria Engages German Firm On Nigeria’s $700m Solid Minerals DepositsThe federal government has signed a memorandum of understanding with a German firm on Nigeria's $700 million solid mineral deposit.

Source: LeadershipNGA | Read more ⮕