Food security: Shettima seeks 'urgent' US support to address agricultural challenges

The vice president said Nigeria requires urgent support, from the US government, “be it technical or otherwise, towards addressing challenges in our agricultural sector”. He also reassured the US special envoy of the readiness of Tinubu’s administration to collaborate with relevant stakeholders to improve agricultural productivity, not only in the country but across Africa.
“I believe with your support (the political will is there now more than ever before), together, we can save humanity and serve the human race.” “What we are trying to do here in the US, which we coined the ‘Vision for Adapted Crops and Soil’, is a partnership between the US, the AU, and the FAO,” Fowler said.“In summary, what we are trying to do working with African countries is to help them, right from the national level down to the farmers, to manage the soil more properly and to ensure sustainability and productivity (that is on the soil side).
