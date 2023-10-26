Fond memories of Wazirin Fika

, Wazirin Fika since at least the early 1980s, when he was a Federal Permanent Secretary in Lagos, partly because many Fika Emirate students were my friends and his daughter, Hajiya Larai, was two years behind me in school.

Waziri received us in his library, which had books and papers nearly reaching up to the ceiling. There were books, government gazettes, circulars, budget estimates and other papers dating back to colonial times, First Republic, Interim Common Services Agency days and military era. We were with him for 90 minutes. He spoke authoritatively on every civil service matter. Every now and then, Waziri stood up and plucked one circular or budget estimate from the bookshelves in order to prove his point.

Waziri told me many stories that day, including his disagreement with military President Ibrahim Babangida in 1988 that led to his forced retirement from service. Military governments in Nigeria since the 1960s usually merged the office of Secretary to the Federal Government with Head of Service, but in 1986 Babangida separated the two offices, made Chief Olu Falae the SFG and made Waziri the Head of Service. headtopics.com

I wrote a story out of that encounter , which was published in Citizen. I soon found out that Wazirin Fika was a regular visitor to Citizen’s office building because our landlord, Alhaji Mamman Jallo, was his close friend. Anytime Waziri came to see Jallo in his ground floor office, which was often, he sent for me to discuss one issue or another. Alhaji Mamman Jallo assumed that I was very close to Waziri, which was not quite correct.

Since then, until in recent years when his health began to fail due to old age, Waziri called me innumerable times on the phone whenever he read my columns, usually to shed further light on an issue, or sometimes to dispute what I wrote. For example, in one article I wrote to mark the anniversary of Sardauna of Sokoto’s passing, I recounted a story that the late Wazirin Katsina Alhaji Isa Kaita once told on television. headtopics.com

