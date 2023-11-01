Follow Dictates Of Holy Books, Latter-day Saints President Tells Nigerians

“In that document, we believe that marriage is between a man and a woman. And that the family is essential to the creator’s plan to the eternal destiny of His children. We believe in families with a husband and a wife who have children, who are sealed together for time and eternity.

“Our message is to say we respect all of heavenly father’s sons and daughters, we believe that God’s law is God’s law. To us it’s all about obedience, everyone of us, are on our own personal journey to be obedient to God’s laws. So whatever situation you are in, we invite you to be obedient.“If you have the tendencies of homo-sexuality or you don’t, be obedient. You know what is right and wrong, choose the right, don’t choose the wrong. The wrong is always going to give you pain and agony, always choose the right.

On the significance of the message, Nielsen said, “It’s a message of hope in a hopeless world. We have a lot of interesting things going on in the world, there’s a way to find peace, joy and happiness and we believe that is through our saviour Jesus Christ.

“We know that this world will always be an interesting world, there’s conflict everywhere, and what we are trying to teach and bear testimony of, is that there’s peace and joy that can come through understanding and knowing Jesus Christ and having Him help us.

“We respect everyone else’s beliefs and we have tremendous friends in other faiths. We invite everybody to come closer to God and then continue to ask questions and find answers to life’s most important questions.”

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NIGERIANEWSDESK: JUST IN: President Tinubu appoints 7 new aides, deploys them to Ministry of JusticeA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper

Source: NigeriaNewsdesk | Read more ⮕

CHANNELSTV: LIVE: Atiku Speaks On Supreme Court Verdict Affirming Tinubu As PresidentBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online

Source: channelstv | Read more ⮕

THECABLENG: Mohammed Belgore: Post-election cases must be concluded before president, governors assume office ‌Nigeria's independent online newspaper

Source: thecableng | Read more ⮕

CHANNELSTV: FULL TEXT: Atiku’s Speech On Supreme Court Verdict Affirming Tinubu As PresidentBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online

Source: channelstv | Read more ⮕

THECABLENG: Muhammed Belgore: Post-election cases must be concluded before president, governors assume office ‌Nigeria's independent online newspaper

Source: thecableng | Read more ⮕

PREMIUMTIMESNG: Abuja monarch honours MacArthur Foundation PresidentThe monarch also thanked the MacArthur Foundation for deeming it important to invest in building the capacity of the original...

Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more ⮕