Flood: SEMA, Farmers Commend Tinubu, NEMA Over Relief Materials

Goje who disclosed this during an interview with LEADERSHIP, said the agency has upgraded its activities to meet international humanitarian and emergency working standards to ease the difficulties faced by victims of disasters in the state.

He said the tools donated by the federal government which include sewing machines, water pumping machines for irrigation, grinding machines, mattresses, agriculture inputs, food items and several edible items were to help the victims to start small businesses instead of the usual donation of foodstuffs and building materials.

He noted that some of them are affected beyond giving them food items as they have lost their means of livelihood to the disaster, with their farms washed away and foodstuff destroyed. Speaking to one of the community leaders, who is also village head of Mandunari ward, Lawan Aisami, he urged women in the state to be up and doing so as to be able to assist their husbands in taking care of their homes, stressing that gone were the days when men alone were allowed to shoulder all family responsibilities. headtopics.com

One of the beneficiaries, Zahra Lawan from Pompamari Ward, explained that the gesture was to facilitate a quick return to normalcy in the affected areas.According to her, this intervention is also expected to drive the sustainable socio-economic resilience of the most vulnerable individuals across the state.

Another beneficiary of sewing machine from Buhari Extension Quarters, Maryam Idriss promised to make good use of the items.One of the rice farmers, Bulama Maina, expressed satisfaction and gratitude for the intense training they received on agricultural business from the NEMA. headtopics.com

He said the importance of human capital development cannot be over emphasised, hence the need to increase the capacity of farmers as well as business people.

Palliative Distribution: Gov Otu suspends SEMA DG in Cross RiverA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc Read more ⮕

Subsidy Removal: Yobe SEMA Intensifies Palliative Distribution To Vulnerable, IDPs Returnees, OthersConcerned with the hardship experienced by the people due to fuel subsidy removal, the Yobe State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) has intensified the Read more ⮕

Oyo Begins Distribution Of 16,000 Bags Of Maize To 1,691 Poultry FarmersOyo State government has commenced the distribution of over 16,000 bags of grains (maize) to poultry farmers across the state, under the Sustainable Action Read more ⮕

Fish farmers groan as climate change, inflation, others impede sustainabilityClimate change, inflation, exchange rate, VAT, flooding, unfavourable tax policy, insecurity among other challenges have been identified as impediments to the progress of fisheries in coastal areas of Nigeria. Read more ⮕

Oyo dredges eight flood-prone rivers, streams to curb floodingNigeria's independent online newspaper Read more ⮕

Lagos Govt Inaugurates Farmers' Cooperatives To Boost ProductivityLagos State government has inaugurated Eko Farmers APPEALS Cooperative Multipurpose Society and three Agro-Processing centres facilitated by the Read more ⮕