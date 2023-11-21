Flash Flooding in Somalia Kills 50, Displaces 700,000

Flash flooding in Somalia has killed 50 people and driven nearly 700,000 from their homes, a government official said, with heavy rains starting Tuesday expected to worsen the country's plight. The Horn of Africa region is experiencing torrential rainfall and floods linked to the El Nino weather phenomenon, claiming dozens of lives and causing large-scale displacement, including in Somalia, where the downpours have destroyed bridges and inundated residential areas.

'Fifty people died in the disaster... while 687,235 people were forced to flee their houses,' Somali Disaster Management Agency director Mohamud Moalim Abdullahi said at a press briefing on Monday





