Fiscal federalism: NADECO tasks Tinubu on APC manifesto, el-Rufai panel’s report

WITH the conclusion of the legal battle for the presidency, the National Democratic Coalition, NADECO, has congratulated President Bola Tinubu on his victory at the Supreme Court and urged him to act on the manifesto of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and recommendations of the Nasir el-Rufai-led panel’s on restructuring.

According to National Publicity of NADECO, Mr. Ayo Opadokun, “No one needs to remind Mr. President that the current warped, skewed, and lopsided national structure must be reconfigured to give hope and a sense of belonging to all Nigerians that they are an equal joint stakeholder in the Nigerian Project.”

The statement read in part: “NADECO wishes to congratulate President Tinubu on his judicial victory confirmation by the Supreme Court of Nigeria in its October 26 2023 verdict on the election petitions filed by political opponents against his declared victory by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC after the February 25, 2023 Presidential Election. headtopics.com

“Now is the time to deliver the much-expected services in the socio-economic and political sphere through well thought out and rightly directed policies desirable to quickly alleviate the unacceptable level of suffering, poverty, economic misery and neglect to which Nigerians have been subjected by immediate past rulers and leaders, for many years now.

“NADECO believes that the President Tinubu Government must equally prioritize the process of implementing the APC manifesto, particularly in Article 7, pages 3, 7, 29, 37.“Under the aims and objectives of its article 7, the APC Constitution commits the party to firstly, promote and foster the unity, political stability and national consciousness of the people of Nigeria, and secondly, to promote true federalism in the Federal Republic of Nigeria. headtopics.com

