First foreigners, wounded allowed to flee devastated Gaza

AFP images showed whole families carrying their belongings and several injured people in wheelchairs, as well as ambulances entering the heavily fortified gates at the Rafah border crossing — the only one not controlled by Israel.

Israel has pounded Gaza for more than three weeks in retribution for the worst attack in the country’s history, when Hamas gunmen stormed across the border, killing 1,400 people, mostly civilians, according to Israeli officials.

Israel said 11 of its soldiers had been killed Tuesday in “fierce battles” with Hamas militants “deep inside the Gaza Strip”. A large explosion ripped through the densely packed Jabalia camp before nightfall, tearing facades off nearby buildings and leaving a deep, debris-littered crater.Horrified resident Ragheb Aqal, 41, likened the explosion to “an earthquake” and spoke of seeing “homes buried under the rubble and body parts and martyrs and wounded in huge numbers”.

Surgeons are conducting amputations on hospital floors without anaesthesia, and children are forced to drink salty water, said Jean-François Corty, vice president of Medecins du Monde, which has 20 staff on the ground.

“We’ve been told people are evacuating from Gaza City towards the central area of the Strip beyond the valley, so we headed there. After 20 days, we were bombarded. Three of our kids lost their lives and we all got injured,” Amen Al Aqlouk told AFP.

Fearing supplies entering Gaza could be diverted to Hamas or that aid shipments could conceal arms or other supplies, Israel’s security personnel carry out stringent inspections that have slowed the flow of aid to a trickle.With fears mounting that the violence could spiral into a regional war, US President Joe Biden called for “urgent mechanisms” to dial down tensions and said they would send his top diplomat, Antony Blinken, on another Middle East tour starting Friday.

