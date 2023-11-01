First Ambulances With Gaza Wounded Enter Egypt

At least one child was visible in one of the ambulances, with officials saying around 90 of the most seriously wounded would be allowed to cross for treatment in Egyptian hospitals. On the Palestinian side of the Rafah crossing, an AFP correspondent saw 40 ambulances enter the terminal, each one carrying two people.
The patients were to be taken to several locations, including a field hospital in Sheikh Zuweid, some 15 kilometres (nine miles) from Rafah. Media reports said others would be taken to a hospital in El Arish, 30 kilometres to the west with the most complex cases referred to Cairo.After the transfer of the wounded, Egypt was to allow hundreds of foreign passport holders to cross for the first time since the Israel-Hamas war began on October 7.
The tiny coastal territory has also suffered “catastrophic” shortages of food, water and electricity following an almost total Israeli blockade in response to the attacks, the deadliest in Israel’s history, that killed 1,400 people, mostly civilians.
So far, Israel’s retaliatory bombing campaign has killed more than 8,500 people, two-thirds of them women and children, according to the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza.
