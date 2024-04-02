FIRS apologises to Christians over Easter message

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has apologised to Christians over its Easter message. On March 31, in a now-deleted post about Easter, the FIRS wrote that “Jesus paid your debt, not your taxes”— a statement that sparked significant public outcry among Christians. Consequently, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) condemned the Easter message by FIRS, demanding an apology from the agency.

Responding to CAN’s statement, Dare Adekanmbi, special adviser, media to the FIRS, in a statement on Tuesday, said as a responsible agency of government, the service did not put out the flier purposely to denigrate Jesus Christ or “detract from the huge sacrifice He made for humanity”. “We are acutely aware that the essence of the Easter period is to celebrate this huge sacrifice,” he said. “The message was our way of uniquely engaging taxpayers and to remind them of the need to prioritise payment of their taxes as a civic obligatio

