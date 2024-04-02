FIRS apologises to Christians over controversial Easter message

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has apologised to Christians over its Easter message which has stirred controversy among adherents of the faith. In its Easter message to Christians in Nigeria, FIRS had shared a flier showing a Point of Sales (PoS) machine with the caption, “Jesus paid your debt, not your taxes”. “We wish to offer our unreserved apologies for this misinterpretation,” the agency said in a late Tuesday statement by the Special Adviser (Media) to the FIRS Chairman.

But the agency said it “did not put out the flier purposively to denigrate Jesus Christ or detract from the huge sacrifice He made for humanity”. “The unintended meaning/insinuation being read into the post was not what we were out to communicate as an agency,” the statement read. “FIRS, as a responsible agency, has no religion and will not bring down any religion or offend the sensibilities of adherents of various faiths in the country

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



channelstv / 🏆 7. in NG

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CAN wants FIRS to retract ‘insensitive’ Easter message, apologise to ChristiansThe Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has faulted the Easter Message disseminated to Nigerians by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

FIRS apologises over ‘offensive’ Easter social media postFRIS has apologised for an Easter social media post that the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) said was 'offensive'.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

CAN Faults FIRS’ ‘Offensive’ Easter Message, Demands ApologyThe Latest News from Nigeria and Around the World

Source: channelstv - 🏆 7. / 63 Read more »

CAN knocks FIRS over Easter advert, demands retractionThe Nation Newspaper CAN knocks FIRS over Easter advert, demands retraction

Source: TheNationNews - 🏆 6. / 69 Read more »

CAN Condemns FIRS Easter Message, Calls for Respect and UnityThe Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has condemned the Easter message released by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) that sparked public outcry among Christians. CAN called on President Bola Tinubu, Minister of Finance Wale Edun, and the Department of State Services (DSS) to address the incident and ensure that the FIRS adheres to communication strategies that promote respect and unity. The controversial message, titled 'Jesus paid your debt, not your taxes,' has raised concerns about religious harmony and peaceful coexistence in the country.

Source: TheNationNews - 🏆 6. / 69 Read more »

ACF felicitates with Christians at EasterAREWA Consultative Forum (ACF), yesterday, urged Nigerians to pray for divine intervention in overcoming the present economic and security challenges, and a prosperous future for the country.[ad]

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »