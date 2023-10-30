Firms partner on payment solutions for SMEs

The collaboration is aimed at facilitating the co-creation of products that will help to revolutionise customers’ payment experiences in Nigeria, to further deepen financial inclusion and bridge the gap between the banked and the unbanked/underbanked.

The Chief Executive Officer of 9 Payment Service Bank, Branka Mracajac, reiterated the bank’s commitment to financial inclusion during the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding between the two companies.

"For us at 9PSB, financial Inclusion is a key social objective and we have always partnered various key stakeholders in keeping our mandate by providing easy access to financial services to the unbanked and underbanked in rural and semi-urban areas.

Meanwhile, the Chief Executive Officer of XCHANGEBOX who was represented at the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing ceremony by the Co-founder/CCO, Abiola Jimoh, said the company undertook the partnership to drive payment solutions, especially in Northern Nigeria where most of its operations are based.

In recognition of Fidelity Bank Plc’s commitment to fostering bilateral trade and economic development between the City of Houston in Texas and Nigeria, the City of Houston has designated October 25 as Fidelity International Trade and Creative Connect (FITCC) Day headtopics.com

VFD Group Plc, a sector-agnostic proprietary investment company publicly traded on the Nigerian Exchange Limited, has announced the appointment of two new independent non-executive directors, effective 25 October 2023, subject to shareholder approval at the Company’s next yearly general meeting. The board of directors, according to a statement, welcomes Ms. Rashida Saleh and Ms. Nneka…

The Association of Retired Federal Senior Public Officers of Nigeria (ARFESPON) has called on the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) to adopt the officially approved monthly benefit payment structure recommended by the Salaries and Wages Commission in the payment of its members’ monthly pension benefits. headtopics.com

