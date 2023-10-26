Firm to produce Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), drones

, plans to establish an assembly and production line for Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), drones, and other security equipment in the country.

Group Managing Director of Elites Logistics and Development Services Ltd, Otunba David Adesanya, said the strategic initiative is an outcome of a significant agreement with its foreign Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) partners. He added that the initiative hope to address security challenges and stimulate economic growth.

According to Adesanya, establishment of the assembly and production line represents a major step toward improving security infrastructure in the country, contributing to modern manufacturing industry, and generating various socio-economic benefits for the country and Africa. headtopics.com

“Additionally, this endeavour is set to create job opportunities for the country’s unemployed youths, thereby contributing to a reduction in unemployment rates. It is anticipated that this initiative will not only bolster Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), but also enhance foreign exchange earnings, as Elites Group plans to export its UAVs and drones to countries in need of these vital security tools.

“Elites Logistics and Development Services Ltd is a proudly Nigerian company with diverse business interests in various sectors, including Agro-Allied Services, Renewable Energy, Solar Smart Kiosk Production, Roads and Building Construction, Engineering Services, Defence Consultancy and Procurement Services. headtopics.com

Abuja doctor reveals a unique way to permanently cure weak erection, small and shameful manhood, and infertility issues without side effects within a short period. Click now to see!!

Read more:

TheNationNews »

BREAKING: Senate justifies purchase of luxury vehicles amidst economic hardshipThere has been public outrage over the plan by the federal legislature to buy vehicles for its members despite the bad state of the nation’s economy. Read more ⮕

JUST IN: 'We want durable cars' – senate gives reasons for purchase of luxury vehiclesNigeria's independent online newspaper Read more ⮕

'We want durable cars' -- senate gives reasons for purchase of luxury vehiclesNigeria's independent online newspaper Read more ⮕

Senate Justifies Luxury Vehicles For Members, Says Ministers Have Three SUVsSenator Sunday Karimi stated that Nigerians were picking on lawmakers but ignoring ministers. Read more ⮕

EFCC accuses students of attacking operatives, destroying vehiclesThe Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, said on Wednesday that seven of its operatives from the Ibadan Zonal Command were attacked and held hostage by students and staff of Federal College of Forestry, Idi-shin Estate, Ibadan, Oyo State. Read more ⮕