Firm Tasks Nigerian Teachers On Quality Knowledge

Speaking in the event organised by the Company tagged ‘Rethinking Teaching Profession and Teachers Education’, the Group corporate communications and event Manager, Dufil Prima Foods, Mr Tope Ashiwaju, explained that the yearly value-added seminar for teachers across the country is geared towards creating a better future for children by equipping teachers with the needed skills.
Ashiwaju added that the seminar is not just to equip the teachers academically, but physically, emotionally and mentally as the everchanging dynamism of the education sector keeps evolving. He pledged Dufil’s unwavering support to the Nigerian Teachers, saying “Indomie will continue to work with the teachers to exploit the enormous potentials inherent in our children so that they are adequately prepared for their future engagements.”The lead speaker and head, Department of Science Education, Faculty of Education, University of Lagos, Prof. Sunday Adeyemo, advised the teachers to embark on the quest to access quality and relevant knowledge.
He stressed that the only way for teachers to be relevant is by pursuance of self-actualization through critical thinking, communication skills, creativity, problem solving and perseverance as this is the most important self-motivation for pursuing more knowledge and achieving the sense of fulfillment that comes from knowing more.
"With this in mind, the Lagos State government has continued to invest in bringing out the enormous potential in our children." One of the high points of the event was the prize presentation to the winners that emerged from the IFC Teachers Online Quiz competition.