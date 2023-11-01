Fire Outbreaks, Others Claim 95 Residents, N324m Property In Kano

He said, “From January to 29th October 2023, the agency has attended to 520 fire incidences and other disasters. “The Fire Service had equally rescued 279 persons from road accidents, people who fall inside open waters or wells.”

He said the agency during the period received 84 false alarms, noting that “these are calls people made but when our men arrived at the scene for operations, it turned out to be false.”Yusuf said the lives lost from different disasters in the said period were 95 in number, while those saved stood at 395.

He explained that the KSFS has saved property worth N865,820,750 from being consumed by inferno or other disasters in the state during the period under review. Commenting on the huge losses, Yusuf said during fire incidences, people general do not make emergency calls on time.

Yusuf said the victims that were affected by fire incidents do not also make calls at the right time, some of them would make calls to the agency when several damages had already been done.

