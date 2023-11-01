Fire incident at Ladipo Pako Market successfully contained

“The Ladipo Pako Market, known for its sawmill and trading in building materials, became engulfed in flames due to the presence of highly combustible materials, including inflammatory wood polish, exacerbated by the dry weather conditions. Despite these challenges, the skilled firefighters efficiently managed to bring the situation under control.

