Fire guts Rivers house of assembly amid Fubara impeachment rumour

The incident occurred around 10pm on Sunday.Firefighters reportedly stopped the inferno from razing the entire complex.The fire incident is coming amid rumours that lawmakers are planning to initiate impeachment proceedings against Siminalayi Fubara, governor of Rivers.

Recently, there have been speculations of a rift between Fubara and Nyesom Wike, immediate past governor of the state and current minister of the federal capital territory (FCT).

