Fire breaks out at three-storey building in Lagos market

Margaret Adeseye, director of Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, said the incident occurred at about 8:50pm on Saturday.

Adeseye said the quick intervention of the fire rescue team restrained the spread to other parts of the building, adding that only the topmost floors were affected.“The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service has brought under control the raging Fire at 54, Dosunmu Street, within the popular Lagos Market, Lagos Island,” the statement reads.

“The fire which was reported at 20:50 hours, Saturday involved a trio of three-storey buildings but the timely intervention of coordinated tactical firefighting limits it to only the topmost floors. “While house 54 where the fire erupted from was severely affected, houses 56 and 58 were however sparsely involved.“It affected a variety of goods that include key lock/cylinder, decoration fittings, Christmas items, among others, which cost cannot be immediately ascertained. headtopics.com

