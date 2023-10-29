‘Fintech revolutionising our financial system’

The Executive Vice Chairman (EVC), NCC, Dr Aminu Maida, made this known at the Nigeria Information Technology Reporters Association (NITRA) FinTech Forum in Lagos.

Maida said that the importance of the emerging industry that leveraged technology to support several financial services such as mobile banking, borrowing and investment cannot be overemphasised. “Therefore, FinTech has the potential to deepen the existing payment and financial system infrastructure to reach unserved and underserved areas as well as stimulate economic growth,” he said.

Also, the Head of Partnership, Moniepoint Inc, Ogie Efemena, said payment space was doing fantastically well, noting that two billion transactions were undertaken within the FinTech space in 2022. The financial crunch currently hitting hard on the country can be eased with domestic solutions, provided President Bola Ahmed Tinubu could wade into the port downsides and rejuvenate the nation’s trade gateways. headtopics.com

The Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of CFL Group, Mr. Lai Omotola, has said that despite the chaotic business environment that stifle many businesses to death in Nigeria, there is hardly any nation in the world with the profit margin that Nigeria has in every sector.

