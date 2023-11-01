Finidi blames Kanu-led management for Enyimba’s loss

When I saw the quality of the players that were brought, I called Ifeanyi Ekwueme, the sporting director, and asked what the target for the season was. He said it is just to stabilise in the league, as the focus is to settle down first.”

Enyimba management had come out last week to say they were intent on changing the fortunes of the team that won the NPFL title last season.

Finidi blames Kanu-led Enyimba management for African Football League disaster. Finidi revealed the management recruited the majority of the players without the coach's knowledge and mishandled arrangements for the match against Wydad

Niger Tornadoes seek return to winning ways against holders Enyimba. Niger Tornadoes are ready to turn the heat on Enyimba as they hope to banish the memories of last weekend's defeat against Sporting Lagos in Lagos. The Ikon Allah Boys will aim to maintain their impressive home form when they file out against the reigning NPFL champions at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium in Kaduna.

Enyimba want NPFL title as consolation for poor continental outing. Enyimba midfielder, Chigozie Chilekwu, said the players are aiming to retain the Nigeria Premier Football League title as a consolation for their disappointing display on the continent. Enyimba failed to progress from the preliminary round of the CAF Champions League.

Abia governor speaks on 'new approach' to secure Nnamdi Kanu's release. A state High Court in Enugu recently nullified the Nigerian government's proscription of IPOB.

NPFL: Niger Tornadoes coach blames loss in Lagos on 'cheap mistakes'. Currently ranked 12th on the league table, the Ikon Allah Boys will host Enyimba in their next match.

Blame Foreign Affairs Minister, Tuggar for starvation of missions, embassies. The Dean of Non-Career Ambassadors of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Ambassador Nwannebuike Ominyi has said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs should be held responsible for the continued starvation of missions and embassies.

