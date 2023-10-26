Financial sector losing professionals to Japa syndrome — Oluwole, ASSBIFI President

President of the Association of Senior Staff of Banks, Insurance and Financial Institutions, ASSBIFI, Olusoji Oluwole, in this piece, speaks of the perception of trade unions as being confrontational, the Japa syndrome (brain drain) and emerging issue of Artificial Intelligence on job security.It is unfortunate that unions are often viewed as confrontational. However, this perception can change if stakeholders understand the role of trade unions in national development.

Therefore, maintaining a positive and respectful working relationship is crucial. We are always open to partnering with employers, provided they respect the rights of the employees and recognise the value that unions bring to the table.As a union, we have observed the alarming trend of our intelligent youth migrating to other countries, creating a significant gap in Nigeria’s business environment.

To address this, we are developing programmes to attract and retain talented youth in our country. Additionally, we urge the government to take action by creating an environment that encourages professionals to stay, and also by implementing measures to bring back those who have left.

Currently, there are issues such as poor infrastructure, multiple taxation, excessive regulations and security concerns that deter individuals from staying or returning. It is crucial for the government to invest in these areas and provide the necessary resources to attract talent.Artificial Intelligence (AI) is indeed a growing threat to employment worldwide. However, we believe that AI is developed and operated by people.

Organisations must look for areas where they can utilise their existing staff. The financial sector, for instance, still has untapped opportunities such as the rise of fintech companies and increased automation. headtopics.com

