Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria Warns Against Greenwashing in Sustainability Reporting

Executive Secretary/Chief Executive, Financial Reporting Council (FRC) of Nigeria, Dr Rabiu Olowo, has warned corporate and public entities that the council would not tolerate greenwashing in reporting sustainability.

Olowo vowed that the council would leverage the efforts and rich expertise of the Adoption Readiness Working Group (ARWG) on the subject matter to deliver top-notch regulatory supervision in the country’s interest.

