Finally, Newcastle United’s Sandro Tonali banned for betting breaches

“The FIGC Prosecutor and Tonali have reached an agreement which I have already approved,' Gravina said. “The agreement consists of a 10-month ban plus eight months of rehab activities and at least 16 public appearances.

” With the latest development, Tonali will now miss the remainder of Newcastle’s season. He will also miss the European Championship next summer if Italy qualify. Tonali, however, will undergo a rehab program for an additional eight months.

