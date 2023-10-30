FIFA Bans Rubiales From All Football-Related Activities For 3 Years

activities at national and international levels for three years, having found that he acted in breach of Article 13 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code.Rubiales has been notified of the terms of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee’s decision on Monday.

In accordance with the relevant provisions of the FIFA Disciplinary Code, he has 10 days in which to request a motivated decision, which, if requested, would subsequently be published on legal.FIFA.com.FIFA reiterated its absolute commitment to respecting and protecting the integrity of all people and ensuring that the basic rules of decent conduct are upheld at all times.