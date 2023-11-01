Fidelity Bank wins Export Finance Bank of the Year at 2023 BusinessDay BAFI Awards

The two-day event saw the signing of a cocoa pre-export deal with AFREXIM Bank and JohnVents Industries worth $40million, adjudged a landmark development by analysts in the exports space. FITCC Houston also featured exhibitions by more than 160 Nigeria and US-based businesses as well as panel sessions as stakeholders engaged on strategies to increase the pipeline of Nigerian businesses that export into the American market.

