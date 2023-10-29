Fidelity Bank signs $40m cocoa export deal with AFREXIM Bank, Johnvents Industries

The expo witnessed the signing of a $40 million pre-export finance facility in favour of JohnVents Industries, one of the exhibitors at the expo.

Speaking on the deal, the MD/CEO, Fidelity Bank Plc, Mrs. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, noted: “We are delighted to participate in the tripartite loan signing ceremony as it demonstrates the size of the opportunity in the Nigerian cocoa market and its potential to meet the demand of off-takers in the U.S.

Tagged FITCC Houston, the two-day event was aimed at achieving several objectives, including increasing the pipeline of Nigerian businesses that export into the U.S. market, providing the Diaspora market more ethnic product options and enabling exporters to build capacity to improve product quality and meet international standards. headtopics.com

“To bridge these gaps, we created the Fidelity International Trade and Creative Connect (FITCC) in 2022 and hosted the inaugural edition of the expo in London last November. At the event, we had over 100 Nigerian businesses connected to United Kingdom business counterparts and deals worth about 200 million dollars closed on the spot and post-event. This year, we are taking it a notch higher as we aim to close deals worth about 250 million dollars.

One of the exhibitors and the Founder/CEO, Oriki Spa, Joyce Awosika said: “We look forward to meeting all our amazing customers and we promise them an impactful experience with our products that would leave a lasting impression. headtopics.com

The Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Yola, the Adamawa State capital, yesterday upheld the election of Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) as the duly elected governor of the state.

