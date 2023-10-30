Fidelity Bank Boosts Nigeria’s Non-oil Exports With FITCC Houston

as leading financial institution -Fidelity Bank Plc -hosted a broad range of businesses, regulators, members of the diplomatic corps and other guests to the opening ceremony in Houston, Texas, United States of America.

Tagged FITCC Houston, the two-day event is aimed at achieving several objectives including increasing the pipeline of Nigerian businesses that export into the US market, providing the diaspora market more ethnic product options and enabling exporters to build capacity to improve product quality and meet international standards.

Welcoming participants to the event, MD/CEO, Fidelity Bank Plc, Mrs. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, said, “Developments on the global scene have necessitated the need to constantly seek viable alternatives as businesses work to stay competitive in a rapidly evolving macro-economic environment. headtopics.com

Following the welcome address, keynote and goodwill addresses were presented by the President & Chairman of the Board of Directors African Export–Import Bank (Afreximbank), Professor Benedict Oramah; and Nigeria’s Ambassador to the United States of America, Dr. Uzoma Emenike respectively.

One of the exhibitors and the Founder/CEO, Oriki Spa, Joyce Awosika said, “We look forward to meeting all our amazing customers and we promise them an impactful experience with our products that would leave a lasting impression. We urge them to join us at booth 520 here at FITCC Houston.” headtopics.com

The expo also featured the signing of a $40million pre-export finance facility in favour of JohnVents Industries -one of the exhibitors at the expo. The loan, which has been adjudged as a landmark development by analysts in the exports space -would be provided by AFREXIM Bank with Fidelity Bank acting as the local administrative agent.

Fidelity Bank signs $40m cocoa export deal with AFREXIM Bank, Johnvents IndustriesThe second edition of the Fidelity International Trade and Creative Connect (FITCC) rounded off on a boisterous note as Fidelity Bank Plc hosted a broad range of businesses, regulators, members of the diplomatic corps and other guests to a two-day trade expo in Houston, Texas, United States of America. Read more ⮕

Fidelity Bank resumes interbank transfers to Opay, Palmpay, MoniepointFidelity Bank Plc has concluded its banking channel integration optimization with some neobanks and resumed interbank transfers to Opay, Palmpay, Moniepoint via its Mobile App and Online Banking platform. The confirmation of the resumption is contained in a press statement the management made available to journalists in Lagos on Friday. Read more ⮕

Palestinians expelled from West Bank village as Gaza war ragesWithin an hour, the Bedouin village of Wadi al-Seeq in the occupied West Bank had been completely emptied, its 200 residents fleeing on foot with their sheep and goats. Read more ⮕

– Elon Musk gives X employees one year to replace their bank accountsElon Musk, X owner, has given employees of the social media platform one year to replace their bank accounts, saying they will no longer need them. Musk wants X to be the center of the financial world, handling anything in life that deals with money. Read more ⮕

Kano Assembly Approves Yusuf’s N4bn Loan RequestThe Kano State House of Assembly has approved Gov. Abba Kabir-Yusuf’s request to access a loan of N4 billion from Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), for the Read more ⮕

Femi Soneye: Passion meets engagement at NNPCLSoneye, without a doubt, will deliver on his assignment on the back of an unprecedented social bank of goodwill and support from media professionals Read more ⮕